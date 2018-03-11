Raj Shah Accidentally Admits Why Trump Is Russia Probe Target: He 'Would Be Aware Of Any Efforts' To Collude

White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah on Sunday seemed to acknowledge that Donald Trump would likely be complicit if special counsel Robert Mueller finds that his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia to win the presidential election.

ABC host Jonathan Karl asked Shah during an interview on the This Week program if Trump would "keep his word" and testify before Mueller's investigation.

"He also said that would be in consultation with his attorneys," Shah hedged.

"He said 100 percent to me," Karl recalled.

The ABC host went on to ask if Trump told White House counsel Don McGahn to fire former FBI Director James Comey and then later suggested that he should lie about.

But Shah refused to answer.

"You can't tell me if that's not true," Karl pointed out.

"Let's step back for a second," Shah said. "This investigation was about collusion with the Russian government -- between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. There's been zero evidence -- after a year of investigation -- that we've seen of actual collusion between the Russian government and the Trump campaign."

"The president, who would be aware of any types of efforts, has been pretty clear," the White House spokesperson continued. "[He] understands and knows that there's no collusion. And so, as he has said, this investigation is everything from a hoax to a witch hunt. It's not going to find any evidence of collusion."