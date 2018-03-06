Sen. Thad Cochran Resigns, And Mississippi Is Alabama Once Again

Where have we seen this story before?

A Southern Senator resigns. The Southern Governor appoints a replacement to hold the spot until a November Special Election. A Right Wing Nut Job throws his hat into the ring and challenges the replacement in a California-style jungle primary, splitting the Republican vote and winning inspite of himself. The RWNJ faces off against a mainstream Democrat. A Democrat wins in the general because the RWNJ is unelectable.

If you answered Roy Moore’s Alabama, give yourself a prize. Smoke ’em if you got ’em.

If you answered Mississippi, well, you might have to wait until November. Anyway,it looks like history might (probably) follow the five steps above. In place of kiddie-diddling theocrat Roy Moore, Mississippi will probably have dog whistling impresario, Son-of-the-South Chris McDaniel. Remember him?

1) Thad Cochran has resigned.

2) Republican Governor Bryant will appoint a replacement to hold the seat until a special election.

3) Chris McDaniel (the KKKandidate who almost beat Thad Cochran before) will probably go for it.

But there’s some calculus here: McDaniel is already going for the other Senate seat held by Sen. Roger Wicker. So McDaniel has to decide if knocking off an incumbent is easier than knocking off an interim appointee. If the rest goes according to the script, then amply be-chinned Mitch McConnell loses another seat.

