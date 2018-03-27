Senate Candidate Joe Arpaio Promises More Birtherism

Reliable bigot Sheriff Joe Arpaio told a small gathering of conservatives that if he is elected Senator, he will definitely prove that Barack Obama’s birth certificate was a phony.

The Arizona Sheriff was recently pardoned by Donald Trump after being found guilty of contempt of court.

Right Wing Watch captured the video.

Arpaio said, “I don’t talk about it anymore—until I become the U.S. senator…but that’s something to do with a document. If I ask you guys—I’m a nothing now, but if I was still the sheriff I could ask for your birth certificate.”

“So I’m kind of dropping that right now,” he said, “but I’m going to tell you something: 100 percent we proved that’s a fake document. One hundred.”