Steve Mnuchin Doesn't Want You To See This Video So Of Course You Should Watch

Kids are tearing up the playbook when it comes to dealing with the flagrant and pervasive corruption that has taken over the Republican Party under Donald Trump. In the latest saga, Steve Mnuchin was grilled by a 6th grader and he was owned so hard, he tried to keep the video from being made public.

It didn't work.

A person who was at the event has sent me a clip. Here's some of the video Mnuchin doesn't want the public to see: pic.twitter.com/RpYZP6Zn7m — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) March 1, 2018

When he refused to answer, the crowd literally hissed and screamed "Answer the question"

Here is a bit of context:

The event happened at the UCLA Burkle Center for International Relations in Los Angeles.

Mnuchin decided to take questions from the audience and was clearly not expecting this adorable 11 or 12 year old to come at him, armed with facts and a reality check.

When Mnuchin realized there was video, he begged UCLA not to post it, and they obliged. Thank goodness for cell phones.

The video at the top was sent to Washington Post reporter Catherine Rampell. It shows the audience reaction when Mnuchin suggested they hadn't seen the effects of the tax bill because they weren't yet earning paychecks.

Rampell also published an email she received about the event:

The hissing was surprisingly uncomfortable but a great example of subtle, navigable protest – the event was billed as an opp to hear a point of view and to engage – which was my experience. It was very embarrassing for the Secretary. It sent a message that even though we are in bel air, these are NOT your people. He tried hard to engage the room (show of hands, how many of you like higher wages, etc). Room was not having it.

Ed Note: (Karoli) Polls are showing this tax bill becoming more popular as employees see lower withholding. Republicans, including Mnuchin, are hoping this will lull workers into a sense of false security which will shatter when they go to file their 2018 taxes. The audience was telling him that no, they are not the lemmings running into the tax cut sea.