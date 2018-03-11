Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I don't know about you, but I'm a little cranky about losing that hour this morning.

Seriously, why do we still need Daylight Saving Time in this day and age?

I can understand the sense of it one hundred years ago, when agriculture played a larger portion of our economy, but come on now. In this digital age, it's just annoying and makes things unnecessarily difficult. Florida is trying to make it Daylight Saving all year round now, and I think it's time for the rest of the country to join in.

Thus ends my rant about making me get up even earlier. Back to our regularly scheduled chaos.

ABC's "This Week" - White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah. Ben Rhodes, former Obama deputy national security adviser. Panel: Mary Bruce of ABC; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; Democratic Strategist Donna Brazile; and Jonathan Swan of Axios. NBC's "Meet the Press" - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Panel: Matt Bai of Yahoo! News; Elise Jordan, analyst for NBC News; Peggy Noonan of The Wall Street Journal; and Eugene Robinson of The Washington Post. CBS' "Face the Nation" - CIA Director Mike Pompeo; Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo. Panel on North Korea: Michael Morell, former acting CIA director; Jung Pak of the Brookings Institution’s Center for East Asia Policy Studies; and David Sanger of The New York Times. Panel: Molly Ball of Time, Michael Gerson of The Washington Post, Susan Glasser of Politico and Sharon Pettypiece of Bloomberg. CNN's "State of the Union" - Warren; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. Panel: CNN commentators Bakari Sellers and Amanda Carpenter; Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director; and Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Gen. Martin Dempsey, KBE, U.S. Army (ret.), chairman of the Joint Chiefs (2011-2015), professor, the Fuqua School of Business, Duke University. A panel with Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group; Stanley Roth of the Brookings Institution; and Sue Mi Terry of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "Reliable Sources" - April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks; Salena Zito, of the New York Post; and John Avlon of The Daily Beast; Nicole Carroll of USA Today; David Zurawik of The Baltimore Sun; Michael Rothfeld of The Wall Street Journal and Jessica Bennett of The New York Times. "Fox News Sunday" - Pompeo; Warren. Panel: Jason Riley of the Wall Street Journal editorial board; Catherine Lucey of The Associated Press; Charlie Hurt of The Washington Times; and Juan Williams.

So what's catching your eye this morning?