Why Isn't The Media Covering The West Virginia Teachers Strike?

It's resonant of so many iconic labor struggles in West Virginia, but our corporate media isn't covering this historic state-wide teachers strike

The strike stems in part from the rising cost of PEIA, which is intended to provide affordable health insurance for state employees. West Virginia teachers, who already ranked 48th nationally in terms of salaries, were looking at an even deeper cut to their take-home pay by way of escalating PEIA premiums, and the pay raises previously proposed by the governor—2 percent in the first year followed by 1 percent in years two and three—were not enough to cover the cost, teachers said.

The West Virginia Education Association and state arm of the American Federation of Teachers called the statewide strike, while Republicans dug in. Earlier in February, Justice had referred to angry state employees as “dumb bunnies." Senate President Mitch Carmichael called the protestors “disrespectful.”

The broadsides simply served to fire up the striking teachers and their supporters—which include some Republicans.