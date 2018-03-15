You'd Better Sit Down, Kids: Donald Trump Jr. Getting Divorced

By Susie Madrak

Divorce with five kids is really no laughing matter, but let's face it -- we're talking about someone who poses proudly with the tail he hacked off a dead elephant.

According to the New York Post, After 13 years of marriage, Vanessa Haydon Trump filed for an uncontested divorce this afternoon, which of course raises the question of whether the divorce is simply Junior trying to protect the marital assets from his looming legal problems. (Hey, he's a Trump! You have to wonder.)

Or maybe she just likes elephants.

Anyway, I hope their kids are okay. And I hope the adults behave themselves.


