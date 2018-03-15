You'd Better Sit Down, Kids: Donald Trump Jr. Getting Divorced

Divorce with five kids is really no laughing matter, but let's face it -- we're talking about someone who poses proudly with the tail he hacked off a dead elephant.

According to the New York Post, After 13 years of marriage, Vanessa Haydon Trump filed for an uncontested divorce this afternoon, which of course raises the question of whether the divorce is simply Junior trying to protect the marital assets from his looming legal problems. (Hey, he's a Trump! You have to wonder.)

Or maybe she just likes elephants.

Another good reason for Vanessa Trump to divorce vile @DonaldJTrumpJr... pic.twitter.com/twYfGS54uE — Steve Clark (@steveclarkuk) March 15, 2018

“I can’t believe people are gleeful about Don Jr. getting a divorce and think of the kids!”https://t.co/Sp1XpnQ0W4 — Daniel Aubry (@Aubs89) March 15, 2018

Melania - blink twice if you need help 😳 https://t.co/8wLxfKZTay — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) March 15, 2018

Divorce is a painful, terrible thing so I'm not going to mock Donald Trump Jr.



Oh, who am I kidding? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 14, 2018

Anyway, I hope their kids are okay. And I hope the adults behave themselves.