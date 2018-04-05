Brian Kilmeade's Absurd Defense Of Carson's $31K Dining Set Purchase

Brian Kilmeade, a co-host of Trump's favorite policy advising program Fox and Friends, defended Ben Carson's purchasing of $31,000 for a dining set in a truly ridiculous fashion.

Kilmeade also has a radio show that airs on Fox News Radio this defense for Ben Carson.

He said, "I did not know that [Housing and Urban Development Secretary] Ben Carson's wife needed great furniture. But that furniture's going to be there for 50, 60 years."

Say, what? I mean come on. I scanned his Fox television program but I didn't hear him use the same preposterous excuse.

And then like all Trump propaganda-spouting surrogates, Kilmeade immediately blamed Barack Obama.

"I have a question for you: I don't have time to do it, but did [former senior adviser to President Barack Obama] Valerie Jarrett ever fly first class? Did she ever buy a bookcase that was a little bit more than you might get at Home Depot, Lowe's, or IKEA? Did anybody in the previous administration's eight years ever use a private jet or pay a little bit less than market rate for an apartment?"

Is there any bottom to the lies, deceptions and despicable actions these Trump consulting Fox News whackadoodles will reach?