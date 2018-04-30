Chuck Todd Can't Plead Ignorance Of Fox News Lying

So Chuck Todd has conservative Stephen Moore and reporter Kasie Hunt on Meet the Press.

Stephen Moore is pre-outraged by the Michael Cohen raid, following the Fox News talking point that the FBI is somehow in "collusion" with the deep state and violating Cohen's "rights" in taking evidence from his home.

CHUCK TODD: Steve Moore, how concerned should Trump supporters be about Michael Cohen? STEPHEN MOORE: Look, I thought the raid on Cohen's office was a bridge too far for this investigation. CHUCK TODD: Do we know that, though?

The thing is, what we DO know is a judge had proof from the prosecutors that Cohen was hiding stuff or was likely to destroy evidence, enough proof to warrant a warrant.

But that doesn't matter to the pro-Trumpers, who will use what we DON'T know to delay the obvious conclusions. And Trump's defenders will only accept into evidence that which supports their team.

But facts are facts in the courtroom. And that's what has Trump terrified. But guess what? Kasie Hunt is worried, too.

STEPHEN MOORE: Unless Democrats can convince Republicans that there's something here, then I don't think the investigation's going to-- (OVERTALK) [One in five Republicans think there may be impeachable offenses in the Trump White House.] EDDIE GLAUDE JR.: And that's what's interesting about the one in five, right? Even though one in five may believe that he has committed impeachable offenses, do they care? CHUCK TODD: Right. EDDIE GLAUDE JR.: Do they care if he-- will they hold him accountable for it? I don't think they will. KASIE HUNT: Well, and I think that's part of why-- you know, the nature, the way this conversation is going is so potentially dangerous. Because, you know, you say this invasion of Cohen's office was an invasion of his civil liberties. We don't have all the facts to know that. EDDIE GLAUDE JR.: Right. CHUCK TODD: Yeah.

↓ Story continues below ↓ KASIE HUNT: I mean we are supposed to be a country that operates under the rule of law. And now nobody believes the same set of facts. The people who are in people office-- STEPHEN MOORE: That's true. KASIE HUNT: --are undermining our, you know, institutions that apply the rule of law. CHUCK TODD: Right. EDDIE GLAUDE JR.: Right. KASIE HUNT: I mean is it possible that Republicans will ever change their minds? Because they have a completely different set of facts. CHUCK TODD: I'm going to have to pause the conversation there.

Pause the conversation? Jeebus, Chuck.

Democrats have figured out that Republicans will never allow real "facts" to get in the way of this so-called president. The only way to protect the rule of law from the party of "alternative facts" (and GEEZ, Chuck, it was on YOUR SHOW that Kellyanne Conway tried that BS, and you called her out on it)....

...is to flip the House and start investigating on TV for real.

And you can't pretend you didn't know or weren't informed or what a surprise that Republicans don't know what a crook their president is.