DOJ Sent U.S Attorney To Fox And Friends In An Effort To Get Through To Donald Trump
Donald Trump gets the majority of his policy advice and tweet quotes from Fox and Friends. This is not news to most of us who pay attention to his twitter feed. He has called Lou Dobbs during White House cabinet meetings and has also Fox and Friends host, Pete Hegseth, for advice on veteran's affairs. So it is not shocking that officials trying to get through to Donald Trump have resorted to desperate measures.
What happened today is a sad day for the Department of Justice, though. They were forced to literally send a U.S Attorney to Fox and Friends to make a plea to Donald Trump to not fire the to leadership at DOJ - Sessions and Rosenstein.
Twitter was aghast:
Truly terrifying times.
