Trump's Random Foreign Policy Whims Are Officially Dangerous

A big talking point from the Republican Party was that, since his behavior on the campaign trail was so erratic, unhinged and narcissistic, if Trump won the election, he would be surrounded by "adults" who would help guide him.

After one year and three months of his term, we can conclude that the adults in the room have lost or escaped, and narcissism rules the day.

Before Rex Tillerson was ousted, his words as Secretary of State were constantly undermined by the Trump administration, which made him look weak and ineffective.

Is it any wonder he called Donald a f'n moron?

Just a few days ago on CBS, U.N. Amb. Nikki Haley announced new sanctions on Russia and was immediately contradicted by Donald and embarrassed by Larry Kudlow.

She didn't suffer the new fool on the block forcing Kudlow to apologize, but still left egg on the faces of the entire administration because Trump, apparently acting alone, has refused to attach further sanctions to Russia for no apparent reason.

Trump's policy on Syria before and after the presidential election has been a muddled pot of rotted soup.

Don't attack Syria - an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2013

Before Syria used chemical weapons last week, Trump announced he wanted to pull out the war torn country, but after the attack Trump decided to give them a heads up on what he was going to do.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

After being criticized for this idiotic Tweet, he sent out another one trying to make it all go away.

Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?”

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

Then instead of listening to his advisors including Gen. Mattis, he hurriedly authorized the bombing of Syria.

Over the ensuing days, Defense Secretary James Mattis implored Trump to hold off on bombing the Assad regime until its responsibility for the Douma attack could be fully verified, and Congress could be given a chance to authorize the act of war.

A country cannot be like this.

For years and years Trump attack all presidential administrations for negotiating with North Korea in an effort to rid them of their nuclear weapons program.

When Rex Tillerson was actually trying to act like the Secretary of State Trump undermined his authority with tweets like this.

I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

Ever since Trump announced that he would be open to meet the leader of North Korea he has been tweeting as if they have already given up their nuclear program and peace deal has been worked out.

Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Am I reading this wrong or did Trump announced that Mike Pompeo already negotiated a denuclearization deal with Kim-Jong-un?

But yesterday while holding a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, "I hope to have a very successful meeting if we don't think it's going to be successful, we won't have it."

"We won't have it."

“If I think that it’s a meeting that is not going to be fruitful, we’re not going to go. If the meeting, when I’m there, is not fruitful, I will respectfully leave the meeting.”

Isn't the point of having a meeting with enemies or allies is to discuss issues and try to hammer out things both parties can accept?

This is another case of his left brain not knowing what his right brain is doing and his entire diplomacy team and advisors are being left in the lurch.

Something very bad is on the horizon.