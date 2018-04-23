Macron Chides Trump: 'You Don't Make Trade War With Your Ally'

The French president told Chris Wallace that it's impossible to be at war against everybody after Trump implemented unilateral trade tariffs.

Pres. Macron will be visiting the White House on Tuesday made known his priorities are during yesterday's Fox News Sunday interview.

Macron: "I hope he will not implement these new tariffs, and he will decide on an exemption for the European Union. You don't make trade war with your ally."

Wallace: "But he has said that he is going to implement —"

Macron: "He said, 'Exemption till May 1st.' Let's see what he decides on May 1st. I just say, 'Where are your priorities?' You cannot make a trade war with your allies. I'm an easy guy. I'm very simple. I'm straight forward. It's too complicated if you make war against everybody. You make trade war against China, trade war against Europe, war in Syria, war against Iran. Come on. It doesn't work. You need allies. We are the ally."