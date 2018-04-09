Fox News Accidentally Puts Up Graphic Showing It Is The Least Trusted Cable Network

Oh my...Fox accidentally posts the truth for a change, and quickly takes it down.

Oopsy.

Source: The Guardian

Fox News has inadvertently posted a graphic showing it trails other cable news networks in trustworthiness.

During a segment on Sunday on Media Buzz, host Howard Kurtz was discussing with the Republican pollster Frank Luntz a Monmouth University poll which asked respondents if the media regularly or occasionally reports fake news.

The graphic that came up on screen showed results from another question, about what cable news outlets respondents trusted more. Fox News was last at 30%, behind CNN and MSNBC, both regular targets of attacks by President Donald Trump.

Kurtz, the author of a recent, admiring book about the Trump White House, realized the mistake.

“That is not the graphic we are looking for,” he said. “Hold off. Take that down, please.”