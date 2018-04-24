The Daily Show has a bit of fun with one of the many awkward moments between Trump and his wife Melania, in what's become a pattern of public displays of lack of affection.

Source: Elite Daily

On Tuesday, April 24, the president and first lady made an appearance outside the White House in a formal ceremony to mark the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. But the ceremony wasn't all smooth sailing. The video of Donald Trump trying to hold Melania's hand is another one for the record books.

In an MSNBC video from the ceremony Tuesday, Melania, wearing a white blazer and skirt, can be seen standing to her husband's left. He reaches out to initiate holding her hand using his pinky, and receives no response. He does this again a couple of times before, finally, Melania acquiesces.