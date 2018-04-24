Elegance Prevails As Trump Wipes 'Dandruff' From Macron's Shoulder

Smooth as Gene Kelly, suave as Paul Newman, sexy as Idris Elba, subtle as the delicate scent of baby's breath, elegance, thy name is Trump.

Why, evidence of this couldn't be more clear than his meeting with France's esteemed President Emanuel Macron today in front of waiting reporters, eager to hear the pearls of wisdom, carefully thought out and beautifully strung together as if Harry Winston himself had crafted the jewels himself:

As reported by Velshi and Ruhle:

VELSHI: French President Emanuel Macron has just...is starting a very busy day, trying to get a deal with the man who branded himself the Deal-Maker President. The President of the United States, the self-described germaphobe, played TV producer, getting the French president fully camera-ready. TRUMP: We do have a very special relationship. Lemme get a piece of DANDRUFF off - we have to make him perfect. RUHLE: Ahead of their meeting, Macron made it clear he intended to highlight the two countries' shared values and long history, and he made good on that.

"We do have a very special relationship. Lemme get a piece of DANDRUFF off.." as he gently, but firmly turned to his fellow leader of nations and brushed off Macron's shoulder what he was sure was dandruff. This would mortify and shame any French President should word get out...so Dieu merci Trump was classy enough to safe face by announcing to reporters from all over the world that that was what he was doing...

We Americans can rest assured this will go a long way towards reaffirming our two countries' "shared values" of never, ever having to suffer the embarrassment of an itchy or flaky scalp.

"We do have a very special relationship. Lemme get a piece of DANDRUFF off." Can any other presidential utterances compare? I think not.

