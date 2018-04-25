John Oliver Runs Ad On Hannity To Try And Save The Iran Nuclear Deal

John Oliver’s Catheter Cowboy will be visible to Hannity watchers in Washington, D.C. this week in an effort to persuade Donald Trump to keep the Iran nuclear deal.

Since we know that Sean Hannity is considered Donald Trump’s unofficial chief of staff, what better way to get a message to the Viewer in Chief than to run an ad? After all, it’s unlikely Oliver would get actual air time on Hannity. And even if he could get on the show, host Sean Hannity would almost certainly spend the time trying to bully, badger and belittle Oliver.

The Catheter Cowboy has previously appeared in ads run on Fox & Friends and in a PSA on The O’Reilly Factor.

Watch Oliver explain what his newest ad is all about above, in a frightening and hilarious breakdown of the importance of the Iran nuclear deal, from the April 22, 2018 Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

