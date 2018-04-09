John Oliver Unveils His Own Fake Crisis Pregnancy Center

On "Last Week Tonight," John Oliver looked at the "bullshit" tactics by "crisis pregnancy centers" -- i.e. anti-abortion counselors.

"The tactics that CPCs often use are disingenuous and predatory, and it is absolutely critical that people understand that," he said.

"Right now, it is way too easy for a religious organization to disguise its true nature, establish a CPC, and provide women with dangerously poor information about one of their most important health choices."

So what did he do? He registered his own center, "Vanned Parenthood," in New York state to prove how easy it is to set up one of these misleading centers.

Former SNL member Rachel Dratch portrayed Vanned Parenthood driver Wanda Jo Oliver.

“I tell women if they get an abortion, it’ll make a ghost baby that’ll haunt their hoo-ha forever!” Dratch said.

As Oliver pointed out, this is all perfectly legal. Because women don't really know what's good for them, and what would they do without patriarchal religions to make decisions for them?