Kids Host Gun Law Reform Townhall, Police Union Raffles AR15

Without doubt, the gentle reader is fully aware of the awesome March For Our Lives events that occurred around the country a few weeks ago to call for gun law reform. The movement was inspired by the survivors of the Parkland school shooting.

These young people have no intentions of slowing down either.

Last week, during spring break, at least 40 students marched from Madison, Wisconsin to Janesville, the home town of Lyin' Paul Ryan. There, after marching for 50 miles, they held a rally calling for things to change.

This weekend, these young people, in collaboration with the Town Hall Project, are hosting Town Hall For Our Lives. Congressman Mark Pocan (D-Madison) and Randy "Ironstache" Bryce will be at the event to hear on how they may help make the overdue changes to gun laws. (Pocan has become a frequent visitor at events in this district due to Ryan's ongoing refusal to meet with his constituents.)

This town hall event is very much needed and quite timely, given that even the local police union is absolutely tone deaf and way out of line:

The Janesville police union’s decision to raffle off an AR-15 rifle, the same gun used in the recent Florida high school shooting, is getting some criticism. The raffle is part of a fundraiser and Professional Police Association President Justin Stubbendick says they have raffled off a handguns in the past and were successful in raising funds. He says a handgun was raffled last year for a child with cancer. Stubbendick says he respects people’s opinions — but if they don’t agree with the fundraiser they don’t have to take part. The drawing for the A-R-15 is May 12th.

As the gentle reader might have already guessed, Lyin' Ryan won't be there. He's on a whirlwind campaign tour of the state - the State of Texas, that is.