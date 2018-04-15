Michael Avenatti Ties Michael Cohen To Russia Investigation

You really gotta appreciate the depth of commitment Michael Avenatti has to just trolling Trump hard, day in and day out. The only way that he could make him more upset is to appear on Fox & Friends.

And because he is smarter than pretty much the entire Trump team put together, he knows exactly how much he can say explicitly to needle Trump and his band of corrupt grifters.

Avenatti appeared on State of the Union and told Jake Tapper that, like much of the Twitterverse on Friday, he was astounded to find out that rather than make a court appearance, Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen decided to take a well-photographed stroll on the Upper East Side of New York City to sit down and visit with some pals in a sidewalk cafe.

And because Cohen has more bravado than savvy, a few of those friends could tie him to the ongoing Russian investigation of Trump, including one Rotem Rosen, whom TPM tentatively IDed.

Who is Rotem Rosen? I'll let Josh Marshall tell you:

So who is Rosen? These two paragraphs from a piece last year in Politico give you a flavor … Its patriarch, the late billionaire Tamir Sapir, was born in the Soviet state of Georgia and arrived in 1976 in New York, where he opened an electronics store in the Flatiron district that, according to the New York Times, catered largely to KGB agents.Trump has called Sapir “a great friend.” In December 2007, he hosted the wedding of Sapir’s daughter, Zina, at Mar-a-Lago. The event featured performances by Lionel Ritchie and the Pussycat Dolls. The groom, Rotem Rosen, was the CEO of the American branch of Africa Israel, the Putin oligarch Leviev’s holding company.

So that seems like not the guy you want to be seen buddying around with while skipping a court appearance, non?

Avenatti also told Tapper in a later portion of the interview that his client, Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, is planning on attending the hearing Monday, where Cohen has been ordered to disclose his client list.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Be ready for more rage tweets...