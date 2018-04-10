Michael Cohen Breaks Silence, Would Have Handled Stormy Payment Differently In Retrospect

CNN's Don Lemon scored the first interview with Trump fixer Michael Cohen, whose home and offices were raided by the FBI yesterday in connection with the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal payments.

From Don Lemon's reporting, it certainly sounds as if Cohen is subdued and cooperative.

Contradicting Trump's claim the FBI "broke in" to his offices and home, Cohen said agents were "courteous and could not have been nicer," stressing that although it was terrible to be raided, he was treated respectfully and politely.

Lemon also said he believes everything he did was legal and that it will be proven thus, specifying "when it comes to Stormy Daniels."

"I'd be lying if I told you that I wasn't worried about this," he told Lemon. "Do I need to be involved in this kind of thing? No."

When Lemon asked him if he'd do it all over again, he said he would, but "would re-think how he handled the payment to Stormy Daniels."

Lemon also said another source told him that Cohen "didn't expect it would have the impact on his family that it's had on his family."

Astute observers were quick to note that this is an entirely different Michael Cohen than the one who stared down Brianna Keilar back in 2016.

Revealing here that this is suddenly a VERY subdued, non-confrontational Michael Cohen. Like night and day. I think we know why. https://t.co/EpCeHtbc2X — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 10, 2018

Michael Cohen told Don Lemon "members of the FBI were courteous and respectful." Said if he had it to do again, he'd rethink how he'd handle the payoff to Stormy Daniels.



Sounds like someone who's already been flipped. — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) April 10, 2018

We'll watch to see!