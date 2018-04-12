Phil Mudd: 'Robert Mueller's An American Legend; The President Is A Dirt Bag'

Responding to Sean Hannity calling Robert Mueller a "crime boss" last night, CNN's counterintelligence analyst Phil Mudd told CNN's John Berman that both Hannity and Trump are the real dirt-bags.

Wednesday night, Hannity went into one of his lengthy and moronic conspiracy pieces which he's using to discredit the Muller investigation almost every night.

Trump must have been given notice of what to expect because he tweeted out before the broadcast that Hannity's show was a must see.

I wonder if Trump is being paid by Fox News to promote their programs? Trump is obviously paying them off with one-on-one interviews with him while he shuts out every other news organization.

After playing almost a minute of the Sean's broadcast, John Berman asked Phil Mudd to comment.

Berman asked, “What is your reaction to Sean Hannity calling Robert Mueller ‘a crime boss?'

Mudd went on a lengthy rant and told us exactly how he feels.

Mudd said, “I spent four and a half years by Robert Mueller.This is a storied prosecutor, one of the most legendary FBI directors, spent 12 years as an FBI director for both President Bush and Obama."

He continued, "Decorated military veteran being compared to a crime boss when he’s investigating a man who bragged about his genitalia during a campaign, who lied about the Obama birth certificate during the campaign and said so."

"Whose press secretary lied within 24 hours of getting into the White House, who lied about Trump Towers being wired. Who's got 17, 18 women — I lost a number of fingers to count on how many women who said he did something inappropriate? Whose advisers have quit because they lied to federal investigators about everything from financial fraud to their involvement with the Russian ambassador, " he said.

"So you got that dirtbag [Hannity] telling me that one of the most storied FBI directors ever is a crime boss?” You put him side by side and you tell me what we got here. Facts are facts. Robert Mueller’s an American legend, the president is a dirtbag — I don’t know what to tell you, I’m so pissed off.”

Berman replied, "Your statement there is about the President of the United States. That's a remarkable statement or a notable statement..."

Mudd jumped in, "Oh, come on, John. He spoke about his genitalia. He made fun of a woman's face during the campaign. He made fun of a woman's menstrual cycle. What do you want me to say?"

I think he said it all.