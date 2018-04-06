Republican Consultant Orders His Fianceé To Serve As Sex Slave

Meet Benjamin Sparks, big name Republican political consultant and, of course, sex pervert because the sex pervert is part is required to be a big name Republican political consultant.

Sparks made his fiancé sign a contract that pretty much made her a sex slave.

Sparks had his fiance sign a five page contract in which she agreed to be his “slave and property,” shortly after they started dating last November.

She had to be nakkid all the time, bow down to him, and a bunch of other stuff that Momma don’t need to know about.But then he crossed the line by demanding she have sex with other men while she was bound and gagged. Yeah, there was a line.

So, a fight ensues.

Benjamin Sparks evaded police after they were called to his residence on March 29 following a domestic dispute. The fight allegedly started because Sparks’ ex-fiancee, a 46-year-old woman, refused to comply with his demand that she have sex with other men in front of him, the ex-fiancee told the Review-Journal.

Sparks, who has done political work for Mitt Romney and Scott Walker, is said to have fled to Texas and is in hiding here. He’ll blend into the Republican crowd.