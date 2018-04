It's a good thing Twitter remembers Rick Scott's actual record, because for now, cable news is focused on how much money their consultant colleagues and affiliates are going to make in a race awash in money.

The Left remembers, as usual:

I have no doubt Rick Scott is a good guy to people like death eaters and people who hate science because they think it’s too mysterious for their tastes. But everybody else should be terrified of this man becoming a US Senator. He paints everything with a brush made of stupid. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 9, 2018

GOPer Rick Scott purposely tried stalling a Court ruling that would return the right to vote to felons in the state of Florida.



The Judge’s response: "This Court does not play games.”



🔥 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 9, 2018

BREAKING: Florida Governor Rick Scott has announced his bid for the Senate race, squaring off against Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.



Scott says that Washington is broken. Yes @ScottforFlorida, that’s because your party broke it.



Scott is a Trumpster.@SenBillNelson is a patriot. — Ed Krassenstein 💎 (@EdKrassen) April 9, 2018

#Florida Gov Rick Scott announces Senate bid vs Democrat @SenBillNelson.🤨



Scott cut K-12 education by $1.3 billion in his 1st yr as #FLGov, REFUSED to expand #Medicaid & oversaw the **LARGEST #Medicare fraud in history** while CEO of Columbia/HCA‼️🤬https://t.co/NbRkHGWWp5 — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) April 9, 2018

Florida say No to Rick Scott

1. Oversaw largest Medicare fraud in history

2. Allowed several elderly patients at a nursing home to die after a hurricane

3. Inactive during Trayvon Martin murder

4. Dismissed Pulse Massacre

5. Endorsed Trump

6. Made it harder to vote

7. Parkland — Mr. Weeks ✊🏽 (@MrDane1982) April 9, 2018

Rick Scott was



-involved in one of the largest health-care frauds in U.S. history then plead the 5th

-privatized much of Florida's prison system & Medicaid

-weakened voting rights

-mandated drug testing for welfare recipients



This guy is just the worst, Florida. #VoteThemOut pic.twitter.com/ksbow5CnnI — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) April 9, 2018

I expect that photo to be seen all over the state.