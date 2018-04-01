RoJo Almost, Kinda, Not Quite Criticizes Trump For Firings

Wisconsin's dumb senator, Ron Johnson, was on NBC News’ “Meet The Press" with Chuck Todd on Sunday. One of the things they discussed was the revolving door on the employee entrance to the White House. It was a real nail-biter as RoJo came within a hair's breadth of actually saying something critical of Trump:

CHUCK TODD: As a senator, you have to provide advice and consent on cabinet nominees. We have another opening, this time, at VA, Veterans Affairs. Number one, Secretary Shulkin, should he have been fired? Did the president do the right thing?

RON JOHNSON: I think the IG report's pretty troubling. And you also, you know, presidents do deserve and have advisors that actually agree with them on policies. And apparently, there were some policy disputes.

CHUCK TODD: So you think the firing was justified.

RON JOHNSON: But it's a completely thankless job. I mean, we've had some, some, you know, high-quality individuals in, in that position. And they haven't made a whole lot of progress.

CHUCK TODD: What about the way it was done? This is the third person the president has fired by Twitter just in the last month.

RON JOHNSON: It’s not, not – It’s not the way I'd do it. It’s not the way I'd do it.

CHUCK TODD:This isn't the way to recruit good people to replace them, is it?

RON JOHNSON: It's not the way I'd do it.

CHUCK TODD: You would understand if people were like, "I don't know if I want to take this job."

RON JOHNSON: I think the president does need to understand the effect it has on attracting other people.

CHUCK TODD: And you think that this could lead to a brain drain? Are you concerned about that?

RON JOHNSON: I’m concerned about all kinds of things, Chuck.

CHUCK TODD: You seem to be hesitant. You seem to be hesitant with your criticism. You seem to be annoyed. You seem to be unhappy with how things are going and how he's handling some of these things. But you do hold back. Why?

RON JOHNSON: I don't envy any president. They're tasked. We have enormous challenges facing this nation. I tried to work with President Obama in terms of making this country more prosperous, greater opportunity, reduce the debt and deficit. I want to see any president succeed in their prime mission of keeping this nation safe and secure. So it doesn't help to be overly critical of any president, if you're actually trying to help them accomplish their goals.