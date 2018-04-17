Stephen Colbert: Sean Hannity Forgot To Mention Something!

Stephen Colbert was absolutely gleeful about the news that Sean Hannity is Michael Cohen's third client.

“I gotta agree with Sean on this one -- the media is spinning out of control. Did you hear about this guy on Fox News who’s defending Cohen without revealing that it’s his lawyer, too? That’s crazy!” he said.

He said that he and Jon Stewart, "We're just gonna spoon."

"This is crazy! Cohen only has two other clients, and all he does for them is pay off mistresses. Which raises the obvious question: Who did Sean Hannity have sex with?"

And more importantly:

"How did Fox News let him go on the air with this massive conflict of interest?" he asked. "Did he not tell them, or did he tell them and they just ignored it?

"I'm going to go with the first one, because I know Sean Hannity, and delivering factual information is not his strong suit."