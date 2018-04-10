Three RNC Officials Are Embroiled In Scandal, And Other News
Good timing to have finished this song yesterday:— Matt Farmer (@mifarmer) April 10, 2018
My fixer needs a fixer of his own
He paid Stormy with a home equity loan
My fixer needs a fixer of his own, now Lord
He ain’t gonna be treated this way
Hang in there, @StormyDaniels.https://t.co/fPKGVtoF51
In the old days, most of these would qualify as separate stories. But there's just so much news these days! If you want the details, you'll have to click the links:
Three top members of the RNC's finance team - Wynn, Broidy, and Cohen - are embroiled in scandal. Will the party keep their money? https://t.co/in7lT5VMDj
— Steve Benen (@stevebenen) April 10, 2018
Michael Cohen is the most important non-Trump in the Trump business world.
He oversaw nearly all the foreign deals as the Trump Org shifted its focus to sketchy third-tier overseas oligarchs.
1/
— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018
That would be a particularly sweet win given how he was really the face of the tea parties... "He scored a political upset that shocked Washington. But is it Rep. Dave Brat’s turn for a shock?" https://t.co/x9IYFRBffY
— Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) April 10, 2018
“The documents provide detailed and unprecedented evidence to support the claim that Colvin was deliberately hunted and killed as part of a policy by the Assad regime to eliminate journalists.”https://t.co/PwuvXSa6R7
— Robert Enck (@astro_puppy) April 10, 2018
Dear @realDonaldTrump: You & your attorney Michael Cohen do not constitute "our country." The American people do. What the US Attorney for SDNY & the judicial branch did today was not an attack on our county. It was the vindication of the Rule of Law, which our country relies on. https://t.co/EJrwyWZ3Id
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 10, 2018
Sen. Susan Collins Knew Her Health Care Deal Was Nixed By Pence, Before Her Vote For GOP Tax Scam #mepolitics https://t.co/bIh4ShMov9
— Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) April 10, 2018
Who's the writer on this surrealist film we're in, because I would like to have a word. https://t.co/1oHif8KlCe
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 10, 2018
And he asked for a budge of zero:
In the 135 days since the Trump took control of the nation's consumer watchdog agency, it has not recorded a single enforcement action against banks, credit card companies, debt collectors or any finance companies. https://t.co/WZM9daJPRg
— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) April 10, 2018
Kudlow shortly before Trump scrapped Latin America trip: "Of course he can compartmentalize. I'm going to bet you he holds his regular schedule today. ... I'll be traveling with him with a group going to Latin America ... I don't think it's going to stop him."
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) April 10, 2018
I'm told the decision to cancel the trip was made last night. https://t.co/BpRtjMuoeZ
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 10, 2018
JUST IN: President Trump's Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert is leaving the White House. “The President is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country," the White House said in a statement. pic.twitter.com/nS40ele1z7
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 10, 2018
Bossert was a crucial figure in the West Wing. He was viewed as someone stable, got things done, trusted by Trump, knew how to communicate with Trump. This will be seen by folks in the White House as a major loss. https://t.co/te8xzKYYWc
— Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) April 10, 2018
Amazing work of art by @TheRickWilson https://t.co/9xxU8jB3oN
— Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) April 10, 2018
