Trump Lackey: Pruitt Won't Be Fired Because 'He Needs To Continue To Cut EPA Down To Size'

Trump flack Michael Caputo showed up on Chris Cuomo's show this morning to tell viewers why Scott Pruitt's ethical lapses don't matter.

After Cuomo dragged him for shrugging off Pruitt's $50 per night rental at a lobbyist's home along with numerous other lapses and misuses of taxpayer money, they got to the heart of the matter.

“I expect the president to stand by him until something that comes out that really requires him to be replaced,” Caputo told Cuomo. “I think that he’s doing great work over there. He’s reforming the EPA in a way that conservative want to have done. And that’s the real problem here. He’s effective so the busybody bureaucrats of the EPA want him out.”

“Climate science matters to a lot of people,” Cuomo countered. “That’s not just bureaucracy.”

I would like to add here that clean water matters to a lot of people, too That's life and death, not bureaucracy.

After acknowledging that yes, it might be important to the little people among us who don't want to be poisoned by oil oligarchs, Caputo said, “You look at the people who are dragging the EPA chief right now. They’re kind of a familiar cast of characters.”

You mean the ones who actually care about their air and water? Those people?

“At most, he just needs to apologize and move on,” he said. “And continue to cut that agency down to size."

There you have it, little people. The oligarchs do not care if we have clean air and water. In fact, I'd guess they'd like us to die, and decrease the surplus population. More for them that way!

(h/t Raw Story)