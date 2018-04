Here's how Dear Leader spent his "executive time" this Easter Sunday morning -- rage tweeting Fox "news."

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

As Matthew Gertz from Media Matters noted on Twitter, Trump was basically live tweeting the segment above from Fox & Friends.

How are you spending your Easter Sunday? The the president is livetweeting Fox & Friends.



Left, Fox & Friends, 9:12 am

Right, Trump, 9:55 am pic.twitter.com/FHhBpoFflG — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 1, 2018

Fox has been on this story all morning.



Left, 6:37 am

Right, 8:48 am pic.twitter.com/L7d767j6X3 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 1, 2018

And as the Washington correspondent for The Toronto Star tweeted in response to Gertz, Trump of course is either lying or clueless (or both) about DACA.

There are only two possibilities here: the president is egregiously lying; the president has no idea what DACA is. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 1, 2018