WATCH: ESPN Host Calls Out NFL Owners On Double Standard

The NFL Draft is on, and Josh Allen, who was drafted as the new quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, apologized profusely for some tweets he sent while in high school. These tweets included use of the N-word and the statement, "if it ain't White, it ain't right."

An important conversation happened on the ESPN-News program "Pardon the Interruption" between host Michael Wilbon and guest host Frank Isola, sports writer of the New York Daily News:

WILBON: They're going to lead these guys. 70% of the men in the league are of color. I agree with you. The draft stock probably won't affect him that much. The NFL executives in this particular league, club executives, it's okay to keep out a guy for kneeling to protest things that he thinks are wrong in this country by taking a knee or not observing the national anthem but it's okay to take a kid who is has uttered the N-word in public on Twitter? All these guys, between want to make America great again or make the NFL great --

ISOLA: But you know it's different.

WILBON: Why?

ISOLA: We're talking a 15-, 16-year-old kid.

WILBON: That's not my point. I'm not even upset at the kid. I'm talking about these pious, mightier than mighty executives who look at Colin Kaepernick as poison. But this doesn't offend them? So Colin Kaepernick's actions offend them but hearing or seeing the n-word -- and I believe you. They all knew this happened. Their intel didn't fail them. But that doesn't offend them?

ISOLA: But Kaepernick -- there were teams like Baltimore that were interested. Then we were hearing about Seattle.

WILBON: But they don't have the stones to actually hire him. Somebody is going to draft this kid tonight.

ISOLA: But you're going to draft him to be a starter. Right now if you're bringing in Kaepernick, what's he gonna be on your team?

WILBON: I understand. But they were offended by that thing, not offended by this thing.

ISOLA: Well, we don't know if they're offended by it.

WILBON: I doubt it. Not as much as I am. Let's take a break.