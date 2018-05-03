Al Franken Is Back! Slams Facebook At Cybersecurity Conference

The Al Franken portion of the video starts at the 18:30 mark.

For those of you who've read Al Franken's books, it will come as no surprise that he has returned to the lucrative world of corporate speeches. He was never shy about admitting that speaking to conferences of business people was a good living.

And he's back at it, with the added benefit that his time in the Senate gives him an additional draw for topical discussion.

Al Franken spoke at a cybersecurity conference in Lisbon, Portugal. (Yeah, nice work if you can get it.)

The former senator had a very simple explanation for why Facebook could get away with leaking/selling/funneling users' personal data to a bad actor like Cambridge Analytica: "Facebook doesn't have to care about the privacy and security of their users' online information because there's no mass exodus when it violates those rules."

And he got snarky when considering the future of election security in the United States.

"I think it's completely secure and we have nothing to worry about. [Wait for the laugh.] I think it isn't secure and I worry about that a lot."

It's great to have Al Franken back in the public conversation.