Asia Argento Condemns Cannes As Harvey Weinstein's 'Hunting Ground'

Argento's indictment against the film industry garnered her long and sustained applause at Cannes. And no doubt from some very uncomfortable people in the audience as well.

Source: The Independent



Asia Argento used her moment on stage at the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony, there to present Best Actress alongside Ava DuVernay, to make a stirring indictment.

Not only of Harvey Weinstein – Argento was one of the first to publicly accuse him of sexual assault – but of Cannes itself, which she painted as Weinstein’s “hunting ground”.

“In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes,” she said. “I was 21 years old. This festival was his hunting ground. I want to make a prediction. Harvey Weinstein will never be welcomed here ever again. He will live in disgrace, shunned by a film community that embraced him and covered up for his crimes.”

“And even tonight, sitting among you, there are those who still have to be held accountable for their conduct against women. For behaviour that does not belong in this industry, does not belong in any industry or any workplace.”

"You know who you are. You do not belong in this industry. But most importantly, we know who you are, and we’re not going to allow you to get away with it any longer.”