Avenatti: Trump's Swamp 'Makes The Everglades Look Like A Backyard Plastic Pool''

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, revealed on Sunday that evidence will show that Donald Trump participated in his personal attorney's business of selling access to top government officials.

While speaking to Joy Reid on MSNBC, Avenatti pointed to the news that Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen had met with agents of foreign governments to sell access to the president and other officials.

"This is a president that people have routinely stated that he insists on knowing what's going on around him," Avenatti explained. "He absolutely despises people who are trying to make money on his 'back' without his knowledge."

"In my view, there was no question he knew what was going on here in relation to Michael Cohen selling access," he continued. "And I think when all the evidence comes out, there's going to be substantial evidence that not only did he know about it, but he participated in it."

Avenatti added: "This whole mantra by [Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani] about draining the swamp, it's an absolute joke. These guys have created a swamp within this administration that makes the everglades look like a backyard plastic pool. I mean, they'll say or do anything at this point to distract away from the evidence that we uncover, to distract away from the Mueller investigation, which is picking up steam. I mean, they will literally do anything to divert attention from the facts and the truth."