CA Woman Tells Korean American Soldier To 'Go Home' In Horrific Video

Another day, another racist incident from somewhere in America caught on tape. This time it is a incredibly offensive gesture and commentary from a female driver in Fremont, California.

In the video, the woman starts pulling her eyes back and saying "This is not your fucking country" and “This is my country, this is not a Chinese. Oh my god, Chinese ugly.”

The other driver, James Ahn, is a Korean-American member of the Air Force Reserve. He posted the video on Facebook and reported that he was driving the speed limit, a reasonable 35 MPH. Apparently the other driver felt that she was entitled to go faster, though, and decided to show her displeasure at his decision to follow the law by launching a racist assault on him.

Ahn wrote: “As I changed the lane, she kept driving towards my car gesturing to crush me and cutting in front of me to slam on the break. I later realized that this was more like a hate crime than a road rage.”

Following the incident, Ahn contacted the police. He was told that the other driver said he "provoked her" into...I don't know? He provoked her racism?

She has been identified by twitter sleuths as Suraya E Entezam.

She has been identified by twitter sleuths as Suraya E Entezam and she is supposedly from Iran, in an ironic twist.

