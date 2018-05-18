On China, Ignorance Plus Greed Equals Trump Fail

Tengrain at Mock Paper Scissors:

Hey guys, remember that bribe we talked about yesterday ? You know, the one where Comrade Stupid’s company took a buncha Chinese Ameros for developing a golf resort with hotels and condos and, well, golf and suddenly tried to roll-back his embargo on American Technology to ZTE who literally were spying on us and selling their products to Iran and Syria?

And Ben White of Politico notes to Ali Velshi (above)

BEN WHITE: This is where you get into a real problem with him, this sort of myopic focus on the trade deficit number. Not that the US benefits greatly from low-cost imports, both consumers and corporations, manufacturers, who need low-priced imports on steel and other things, and he's not focused on the real substance, with the Chinese taking our technology and, you know, the intellectual property theft. His main focus is the number's too high, it's got to come down, and that gets him into trouble because it winds up hurting him with the manufacturing base, with a lot of people who see the real world impact of tariffs and all that stuff on their businesses. So, you know, it's a very complicated issue to get them to crack down on these other things. I don't know if he's going to be successful. In the meantime, he could screw everything up with the increased prices for US consumers and manufacturers. That's the real risk to him and his administration.

ALI VELSHI: And the remarkable risk of soybeans, selling to China.