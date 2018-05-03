C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Long John Baldry

By Dale Merrill

Penned by Ron Davies in the late 1960's, "It Ain't Easy" got a fair share of attention by artists in the early 70's. In 1972, David Bowie covered it on The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust album. Also in '72, it appeared on David Edmunds debut solo album Rockpile.

In 1970, it was the title song for a Three Dog Night album and in 1971 Long John Baldry's did an album that co-produced by Rod Stewart and Elton John, where it was the album's title track too.

That's the one playing in the music club right now. What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

