C&L's Late Nite Music Club With PJ Harvey

All over the internet today, you'll probably see a bunch of International Star Wars Day memes and posts.

Whatever. Today is also the 25th anniversary PJ Harvey's second album Rid Of Me. The bulk of the album was laid down in 3 days at a small studio in Cannon Falls, Minnesota with Steve Albini capturing it all on tape.

The record took a lot of people by surprise as it was even more sparse and raw sounding than her debut. To this day there is still a split of opinion on whether this is one of her best albums ever or a failed experiment. I lean to the former.

What are you listening to tonight?