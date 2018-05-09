C&L's Late Nite Music Club Remembers Tony Kinman

Tony Kinman was the co-founder of The Dils and Rank & File. The former one of the earliest bands in the SoCal punk rock scene. The latter a forerunner in what has been called alt-country ever since.

The Dils formed were formed in 1976 by Tony and his brother Chip in Carlsbad, California. The band's stance was made evident with radical left politics lyrics but they also had a knack for melody which gained the brothers the nickname the "punk rock Everly Brothers."

Following the Dils, Tony and Chip formed Rank and File, a "cow-punk" band which kept their political beliefs intact but musically had more of an affinity to acoustic guitar jangle than an overdriven amp distortion role. A reworking of the Dils song "Sound Of The Rain" became Rank and File's first calling card.

Tony Kinman died May 4 following a battle with cancer. He was 63.

California Rocker did a great tribute to Tony that is well worth a read.

