Fearless Leader Warns Mueller 'Meddling' With The Mid-Terms!
I don't care what he tweets, because he's strategically nuts and I'm not going to waste mental bandwidth on whether he's crazy or smart (or both). Who cares? All I care about is sealed indictments.
The “13 Angry Democrats” he mentions is apparently the Mueller team. NO COLLUSION NO COLLUSION NO COLLUSION
Also, the Totally Crooked Campaign of the Totally Crooked Hillary Clinton!!!!
I swear to God, these GOP a**sholes will be screaming about Hillary Clinton long after she's dead. They'll probably try to indict her ashes.
Comments