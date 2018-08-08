Election Night: Republicans Have A Big Problem In Mid-Terms

By Susie Madrak

Hey, GOP: Wouldn't want to be you!

Dems came out in droves in yesterday's primaries and special elections, and even in the seat they seem to have lost, it's a razor-thin margin. And the Right To Work law in Missouri went down, 2-1. Yay!

Things are looking good for November, although we still don't have totals in a lot of races. (It's 4 o'clock in the damn morning as I write this, so forgive me if it's not as organized as I'd like.)

