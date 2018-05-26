Ireland Overwhelmingly Repeals Abortion Law, And Other News
I want to start this post by pointing out that thousands and thousands of Irish citizens traveled home from all over the globe yesterday to repeal the abortion law, and everyone pulled together. Volunteers picked up voters from airports and train stations, people gave money to people who didn't have the fare. Go look at the #hometovote thread on Twitter (bring tissues).
It was so inspiring. In November, we need to turn out like that.
***
So there's your injection of hope. Now, back to the rest:
Comments