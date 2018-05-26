Ireland Overwhelmingly Repeals Abortion Law, And Other News

I want to start this post by pointing out that thousands and thousands of Irish citizens traveled home from all over the globe yesterday to repeal the abortion law, and everyone pulled together. Volunteers picked up voters from airports and train stations, people gave money to people who didn't have the fare. Go look at the #hometovote thread on Twitter (bring tissues).

It was so inspiring. In November, we need to turn out like that.

Ireland Just Voted to Legalize Abortion https://t.co/gf16d4nLhL pic.twitter.com/1wPP60vT3n — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) May 26, 2018

As Ireland goes #hometovote to #RepealThe8th today, please remember Savita Halappanavar who died of sepsis after being denied an abortion for a pregnancy even after doctors said miscarriage was inevitable. Her death was a catalyst for this referendum. She was 31. pic.twitter.com/EcZm95xrEl — Charlotte Morabito (@MorabitoCM) May 25, 2018

Look at the amazing footage from Dublin Airport last night of the #HometoVote people returning. This vote can change Ireland into a more caring, compassionate place #together2vote #Together4Yes pic.twitter.com/06Aj7QM8uc — Together for Yes (@Together4yes) May 25, 2018

It's not often that scrolling through a hashtag makes me well up but #hometovote seems to have done it. Wonderful. pic.twitter.com/BNUUF4Vpsi — Katie Duckworth (@KatieDuckworth) May 25, 2018

***

So there's your injection of hope. Now, back to the rest:

Shut down ICE. “Based on 30,000 pages of documents obtained through a records request, the report includes gruesome, detailed accusations of physical and mental abuse at the hands of officers.” https://t.co/PwsTpi39DT — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) May 26, 2018

Uh, another LIE.



The law requires unaccompanied minors to be placed with the Office of Refugee Resettlement. The Trump administration is separating ALL children from their parents at the border and putting them into that process. https://t.co/T5xIEvSi1D — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) May 26, 2018

Sad thing is, both @SteveSchmidtSES and @Terrilltf are right. The forcible separation of immigrant children from their parents IS Gilead 2018, and it does have an awful precedent that has devastated Native families for over a century: https://t.co/Zs1HWGuSBi https://t.co/MwWXlBTEmo

Forcibly separating parents from children has a history; it is our history. pic.twitter.com/1OgxeCLF8V — Martha S. Jones (@marthasjones_) May 26, 2018

I am a co-owner of the @packers and I feel ashamed of the organization for bowing to the anti-democratic efforts of the @NFL to strip players of their free speech rights - WE must not accept it!🇺🇸 — Harvey J Kaye (@harveyjkaye) May 24, 2018

NEW: At least three companies based in China are offering wealthy Chinese business leaders access to President Trump at a May 31 GOP fundraiser in Dallas. From me, @anu_narayan @emilyrauhala @simondenyer https://t.co/8QlXCSIklE — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) May 25, 2018

“Did the president of the United States just betray the nation’s security in return for a bribe from the Chinese government?” If Trump had divested from his business, we wouldn’t have to ask this.https://t.co/qZhBVEILEb — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 26, 2018

Florida Judge strikes down Legislature's ban on smoking medical marijuana https://t.co/FcyKSxjc1E — mad floridian 🌹 (@madfloridian) May 26, 2018

While Trump opts for drama & ratings, the world moves on without us. Kim Jong Un now has met twice with Moon Jae-in & with Xi Jinping, advancing two tracks of dialogue & two agendas. In the process, Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign takes a big hit. https://t.co/l3Bif4UXVy — Suzanne DiMaggio (@suzannedimaggio) May 26, 2018