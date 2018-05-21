James Clapper: Trump's Demand Is Politicizing Legitimate Activity

The former Director of National Intelligence talked to Chris Cuomo about the big Orange Cheato's latest screeching Twitter rant.

"If you're following Twitter this morning, you know the president of the United States has used Twitter to demand the Justice Department launch a probe into whether it or the FBI spied on his campaign," Cuomo said.

"This follows reports that the FBI relied on a confidential source who spoke with Trump campaign aides about possible ties to Russia. Let's discuss with James Clapper, of course former Director of National Intelligence and author of a new book.

"The president doesn't like it, orders the DOJ to investigate. Are you okay with that?"

"No, i'm not. It is a disturbing assault on the Department of Justice. When this president or any president tries to use the Department of Justice as kind of a private investigator on anybody, that's not good for the country," Clapper said.

Clapper said it is "a legitimate activity on the part of the FBI. They use informants and have strict rules and protocols on this. But the big thing here is, this is not about spying on his campaign. it's about what the Russians are doing. Were they attempting to infiltrate the campaign? That was the concern."

Meanwhile, The Cheato was recycling Fox News propaganda about former CIA director John Brennan:

“John Brennan is panicking. He has disgraced himself, he has disgraced the Country, he has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community. He is the one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community and in some people at the.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

....top of the FBI. Brennan started this entire debacle about President Trump. We now know that Brennan had detailed knowledge of the (phony) Dossier...he knows about the Dossier, he denies knowledge of the Dossier, he briefs the Gang of 8 on the Hill about the Dossier, which.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

...they then used to start an investigation about Trump. It is that simple. This guy is the genesis of this whole Debacle. This was a Political hit job, this was not an Intelligence Investigation. Brennan has disgraced himself, he’s worried about staying out of Jail.” Dan Bongino

John Brennan isn't "panicking." You are.