Jeff Sessions' Monstrous Plan To Rip Babies From Mothers, And Other News
You can see why evangelicals love the Trump administration!
“Mr. Trump and Mr. Sessions propose a breathtaking innovation: wrenching every small child away, as a matter of policy, from his or her family.” #StopSeparatingFamilies https://t.co/S6iJwUGuGP
— Gabe #DreamActNow Ortíz (@TUSK81) May 9, 2018
New insurance rates prove Trump’s policies have increased Obamacare premiums https://t.co/0q74jAoXVl pic.twitter.com/YcwsSTiieY
— ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) May 9, 2018
First Mueller convict reports to prison. Alex van der Zwaan, 33, reported to a low-security Federal Bureau of Prisons facility near Allenwood, PA on Monday to serve 30-day sentence he received for lying to investigators in Mueller’s probe. https://t.co/6uSsblmu6r via @politico
— Debbie (@Dangchick1) May 9, 2018
President Trump says three American detainees in North Korea have been released and are returning to the US with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. https://t.co/6ft636SYCT
— SAC on Scene (@SAConScene) May 9, 2018
Theory: Playboy Model Shera Bechard Had Affair With Trump, Not Broidy. Why would legally savvy Broidy have Michael Cohen represent him and then admit to an affair he paid $1.6M to cover up when there was zero evidence connecting him to the NDA?#Maddow https://t.co/hvCnYo9SEY pic.twitter.com/o3nfJYEWVn
— Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) May 8, 2018
There have already been protests inside the room because of Haspel's role in the post-9/11 torture program. Here's one protest set up outside the building where the hearing is taking place: pic.twitter.com/UfenK9jK6Y
— Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) May 9, 2018
Gina Haspel, Trump’s pick to lead the CIA, faces a tough Senate confirmation hearing todayhttps://t.co/x5Xse6VsrK
— POLITICO (@politico) May 9, 2018
Rachel Crooks, who alleged that Donald Trump kissed her without her consent in 2005 when she was working as a receptionist in Trump Tower, has secured her primary bid for state office in Ohio https://t.co/OYdc5b9yfa pic.twitter.com/zsuRMSBvnC
— CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2018
He asked the agent to put a "flaming cross" in the front yard and "hang his neighbor from a tree," the records addedhttps://t.co/V9pcn5dvB5
— Hatewatch (@Hatewatch) May 9, 2018
The Mormon Church is ending its century-old relationship with the Boy Scouts https://t.co/jjikJHyPCh
— TIME (@TIME) May 9, 2018
Women won more than 80% of the races where they competed in yesterday's primaries. https://t.co/cVaiX73eZ0↓ Story continues below ↓
— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) May 9, 2018
God said make the desert bloom and Mormons are using Biblical amounts of water to do it https://t.co/e0SzORsjr6 via @MotherJones
— Climate Desk (@ClimateDesk) May 9, 2018
This ... This is something, coming from the president of the United States. https://t.co/fpk5tvHzeC
— Amber Phillips (@byamberphillips) May 9, 2018
In 24 hrs a president tore up a multinational deal to keep Iran from having more weapons and the NRA hired a president who did a secret deal to give Iran more weapons.#IranDeal
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 8, 2018
