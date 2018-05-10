Napolitano: Devin Nunes Is Playing A 'Dangerous' Political Game With Our Intelligence Community

Rep. Devin Nunes' antics are getting to Fox News' Judge Napolitano as he explained on Fox and Friends earlier today.

Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee abdicated their duty long ago and have become a team, not unlike Kellyanne Conway's surrogacy of the president.

They have been using their security clearances and authority and are demanding raw intelligence be turned over to them to smear the Mueller investigation, DOJ the FBI, all to protect Trump.

As Travis Gettys writes "Nunes has demanded classified documents related to the warrants and threatened to hold top Justice Department officials in contempt if they don’t comply..."

Doocy stated that Nunes threatened Jeff Sessions to be held in contempt of Congress if he doesn't turn over the documents they want.

As a response to their unscrupulous politicking, Rep. Nunes and Gowdy have been invited to the Justice Department Thursday for a classified briefing about Nunes' latest requests for classified information related to the Russia investigation, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Napolitano explained that they have top-secret security clearances, so they are allowed to examine such materials, but it would be disastrous for them to use their clearances for and the knowledge they acquire for political gain.

Judge Nap said, "The question is, will they use them for law enforcement and intelligence purposes or will they use them for political purposes?”

I think we all know the answer to that question.

He continued, “It is dangerous, I’ve been saying this for a long time — for politicians, even with security clearances, to examine raw intelligence data and use it for political narrative. That keeps intel people from wanting to reveal what they have found because they don’t want their names and their methods to be out there.”

Doocy tried to protect Nunes by explaining Congress has their "own investigators trying to piece it all together..."

He replied, "But they have a law that requires them to protect the names of sources and protect the means that the sources use. Otherwise, the source of the source contact in a foreign country - gone.”

In other words, they are much more trustworthy than Rep. Devin Nunes.

Doocy responded with a very weak, "Gotcha."