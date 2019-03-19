Napolitano Schools Devin Nunes: 'First Amendment Does Not Regulate Twitter'

For more on the stupid Nunes lawsuit, see Scarce's post from earlier today.

Fox News' senior legal analyst had to educate Rep. Devin Nunes on his frivolous lawsuit against Twitter on Fox and Friends saying, "it’s not illegal' if they did shadow-ban him because "they are not the government."

Only a stupid Congressman would believe Twitter had violated the First Amendment against their person and conservatives as a whole since the 1st amendment protects the people from the government.

How does one win a lawsuit when you've already lost pic.twitter.com/d15EdAIIXn — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) March 18, 2019

Idgit.

And it becomes even worse for Rep. Stupid when Fox News' Brian Kilmeade had to admit that even if Twitter was "shadow banning" Rep.Nunes, "It's not illegal."

He said, “The First Amendment does not regulate Twitter. It’s a private entity.”

“It’s not illegal. They are not the government,” he said.

Kilmeade doth protest too much, methinks and said, "The one thing he's saying is he's shadowbanned. His tweets aren't being seen and he's being suppressed."

Napolitano said "That's horrible if it's happening," and continued to explain the First Amendment.

Kilmeade probably knew all along it was a bogus ploy on Nunes' part and said, "But it's not illegal."

Napolitano, "It's not illegal. They're not the government."

If you check @DevinNunes Twitter account he's hardly ever tweeted in almost ten years.

How would he know if he's being shadow-banned? Nobody sees his tweets because he never tweets and if he had half a brain he'd know how fast Twitter moves and it's unlikely any of his followers would even see his tweets at all.

And while this idiot congressman harasses people being funny on a privately owned platform, Twitter strikes back with huge follows for one of those sued, @DevinCow:

We’ve gotten @DevinCow from 7,500 to over 80,000 followers overnight.



You can be part of one of the funniest things to ever happen on the internet if we can get the cow to get more followers than Devin Nunes.



Come on!



Follow @DevinCow

↓ Story continues below ↓ — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 19, 2019

And this stupid lawsuit is also spawning a host of "if you've got a blacklist, I wanna be on it" wannabees: