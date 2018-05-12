Let's Make This Simple

Senator Chuck Grassley is terrified.

He is so afraid that Democrats are going to win the mid terms that he’s asking members of the Supreme Court even considering retiring to step down now while Republicans still control stuff.

“I just hope that if there is going to be a nominee, I hope it’s now or within two or three weeks, because we’ve got to get this done before the election,“ he told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “So my message to any one of the nine Supreme Court justices, if you’re thinking about quitting this year, do it yesterday.“

I don’t know why he just didn’t say, “Anthony Kennedy, please let Donald Trump replace you. Pulleeesssse.”

This is coming from the party who held up replacing a Supreme Court Justice for a full damn year.

And for the first time in 30 years, the senate confirmed a federal judicial nominee without the support of both the home states’ senators. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s objection to a nominee was ignored, although “Wisconsin’s other senator, Republican Ron Johnson, single-handedly blocked Obama from filling this vacancy for more than six years. Johnson did that by ― wait for it ― not turning in a blue slip.”

Set that to music and dance.

Juanita Jean blogs at juanitajean.com.