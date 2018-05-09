Joe.My.God.: In Indiana, Mike Pence’s brother Greg has won a Republican Congressional primary.

No More Mister Nice Blog: In Obamacare, there is still a thing called the employer mandate.

Pharyngula: In the “Dark Web,” no one can hear you scream.

The Rude Pundit: In international diplomatic circles, America’s word is now meaningless.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"If you take out Saddam’s regime, I guarantee you it will have positive reverberations on the region." (Benjamin Netanyahu, September 12, 2002.)

