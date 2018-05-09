Plunderbund: Rudy Giuliani and Jim Jordan, two peas in a pod.

Gin and Tacos: Andrew McCarthy, playing dumb for dollars.

Stinque: Our planet, up in smoke.

VoxEU: Tax evasion and inequality, going steady.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"You really can't collect much money from upper-income people. They know how to get around taxes." (Arthur Laffer, April 13, 2009.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.