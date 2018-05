People were nervous about men going topless on the beach in the 1930s pic.twitter.com/bjJdda8aOM — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) May 11, 2018

This 1938 article notes that "until just recently" a man could be arrested for being topless at the beach, and also that swimsuit manufacturers were "seriously distressed" that "there is little field for originality of design in trunks."

