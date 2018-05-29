Sen. Warren Tears Into Trump For His Immigrant Family Separation Policy

Senator Elizabeth Warren ripped into Republicans for pretending like immigration reform is the only thing that will resolve the horrendous administration policy of separating children as young as 18 months old from their parents at the border as punishment to the parents for daring to try to come to the United States.

"If Donald Trump wants to change [the policy] and let families stay together, he can change it," she told The View. "But the fact that those families are being separated at the border, the fact that children are being torn out of the arms of their mothers, is on Donald Trump's head and nobody else's."

Meghan McCain was the designated apologist for the horrendous administration policy, timidly blaming Obama for it.

Nope, nope, nope. Just for clarity, this was not an Obama-era policy. The children taken into custody were unaccompanied minors under Obama. This administration is cynically relying upon a unanimously-passed 2008 human trafficking bill to splinter families. But even if it had been Obama-era policy, it can change immediately, as Warren explained.

"There are some things, as you know, have to go through Congress...some things that are often administrative agencies," she said. "This one is one the president makes the decision, and now what are we all doing?"

She continued, "We're all talking about something else. We're talking about photographs. We're talking about what could have been done two years ago or four years ago or ten years ago. let's face it, we need comprehensive immigration reform. that's -- we need real change. we need systemic change."

"Let's not go backwards in the blame game," Warren concluded. "If you think it's wrong, change it. And if you don't think it's wrong, if you're not willing to change it, then own it."

And why not? We have an administration of racists who has no compunction about ripping babies from the arms of their mothers. Trump's racist base put him in office, so why aren't they owning their hateful policies?

Maybe they should ask Roseanne how much longer their racism will sustain them.