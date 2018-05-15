Trump Apologist Bashes Cancer-Ridden John McCain For Not Tweeting Melania

The absurdities that Trump surrogates are continues.

We last saw Amy Kremer as part of the Tea Party Express, but now she has a new wingnut welfare super PAC called WomenVoteTrump and CNN put her on TV to opine about Kelly Sadler's refusal to make a public apology to John McCain.

Throughout the debate with CNN's Ana Navarro, she made believe comments said about John McCain is going to die anyway were just normal discussions and were probably taken out of context by some angry leakers. It doesn't matter to Amy that those comments were already verified.

Once again it's not what was said by the Trump administration, but those who leaked it, who are at fault.

Sadler told Meghan McCain she would apologize, but Ana Navarro said a public apology will not be forthcoming because Trump has done and said a lot worse and will not let her do it.

Navarro said, "[McCain] is a national hero who Donald Trump has been attacking and calling a loser and saying he doesn't like him and he was only a hero because he was captured. From day one, practically of his campaign. He continued attacking and mocking him and leading chants against him at CPAC, at rallies in Arizona, even after the cancer diagnosis."

She continued, "So, of course, it is a tone. Of course, they can't apologize. It comes from the top. It stinks from the top."

Kremer then issued another low blow from a Trump surrogate that has no place in this discussion at all.

Kremer said, "Yesterday when the news broke about Melania, two minutes before I had a breaking news alert about Harry Reid on my phone. Two minutes later the news alert came about Melania being in the hospital. As of this morning right before we went on air, John McCain had tweeted to Harry Reid to get better. Not one tweet to Melania. So the bad blood goes both ways. Don’t pretend that this is only going one way because it’s not.”

This is as moronic as it gets. When a person has cancer and is fighting for their life, they are not required to weigh in on anything. But when a colleague like Harry Reid got pancreatic cancer, that was something close to his own situation. McCain has known Reid personally and professionally for a very long time.

How does John McCain not sending out a tweet for a non-life threatening procedure on Melania equal the crap that the Trump administration has been throwing on him and his family?

But reality plays no part in any Trump surrogate's defense of the Donald. Kellyanne Conway's rules of engagement always apply.

Her mic should've been shut off after that bogus comment.